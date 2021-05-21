US President Joe Biden made an unfortunate joke during a speech to students at the US Coast Guard Academy on May 21. The young people did not understand the joke, so Biden called them boring.

As noted ForbesSpeaking to the cadets, the President of the United States said the following phrase: “The Coast Guard is the strong nucleus of the fleet during the war”, which was an attempt to quote the famous joke of ex-President Ronald Reagan, which he uttered at a meeting with the Coast Guard cadets in 1988.

But this time, none of those present understood such a statement, and Biden did not receive a standing ovation either. The American leader did not like the reaction of the students, and in this connection they were criticized.

“You are a really boring class. Come on guys! What, the sun is hot? I thought that you would at least applaud, ”the politician said.

On May 19, Joe Biden joked that he was elected to the US Senate 180 years ago. Thus, he decided to cheer up the audience, performing at the center of the automaker Ford in Dearborn. Biden, 78, tried to joke about his nearly 200-year career before in the US Senate. So, last fall, while still a candidate for the post of head of the White House, during a conversation with reporters, he joked that he got into the American Senate 180 years ago.