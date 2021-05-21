US President Joe Biden took offense at the students of the US Coast Guard Academy for a misunderstood joke and called them boring. The incident was reported by Forbes.

Speaking to the cadets, the American leader said that the Coast Guard is “that solid core from which the fleet is formed during the war.” Thus, Biden quoted the famous joke of President Ronald Reagan, which he uttered at a meeting with the Coast Guard cadets in 1988. However, Biden, unlike his predecessor, did not hear the applause and laughter.

Instead of continuing his speech, Biden criticized the students. “You are a really boring class. Come on guys? What, the sun is hot? I thought that you would at least clap, ”the politician complained.

At a meeting with auto makers union members on May 19, Biden joked that he was elected to the Senate 180 years ago. Thus, he recalled his last year’s reservation. On the same day, another curious remark from Biden was reported: he jokingly offered to run over a journalist who asked him a question about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with a truck.