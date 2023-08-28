At age 80, Democrat should run for re-election in 2024; Trump, his likely rival, is 77 years old

A poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 77% of Americans think President Joe Biden is too old to rule the US for another 4 years. Of the total, 89% are Republicans and 69% are Democrats.

The survey surveyed 1,165 adults living in the US, from August 10 to 14, 2023. The margin of error is 3.8 percentage points. The data was released by AP News this Monday (28.Aug.2023).

At age 80, Biden will run for reelection from the Democratic Party on November 5, 2024. His likely rival – who comfortably leads the Republican primaries – is former President Donald Trump. For half of respondents, the 77-year-old politician is also too old for office.

AP-NORC also asked the first word or phrase that comes to Americans’ minds when mentioning candidates. In response, 26% of Republicans cited Biden’s age and another 15% used words like “slow” or “confused”. Among Democrats, the president’s age was mentioned by 28%. They preferred terms like “president”, “leader”, “strong” or “able”.

In the case of Trump, the words that appeared the most in the survey were “corrupt” or “tortuous” (15%); “bad” and other negative terms (11%); “liar” It is “dishonest” (8%); and positive comments such as “good” (8%).

Finally, the research firm questioned whether Americans think there should be an age limit for holding high-ranking public office. 67% of respondents were in favor of requiring Supreme Court justices to have an age limit for retirement. In the case of congressmen, the measure is defended by 68%, while 66% support an age limit for presidential candidates.

