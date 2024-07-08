Difficult and crucial week for President Joe Biden and his staff. An “atrocious” week, as defined by the website Axios. “Discomfort” is the word chosen by a CNN source to describe the mood of these days. Among those who urge the 81-year-old president to abandon the challenge against Donald Trump and the race in view of Election Day in November, among those – among the donors – who threaten to turn off the taps and the rumors about his health conditions.

Among observers, those looking at the next two weeks highlight how they have all the ingredients to have historic consequences. From

NATO summit in Washington

– which opens today while the conflict in Ukraine has been going on for over two years, triggered by the Russian invasion – at the end of the wait for the name of Trump’s ‘running mate’, who aims to return to the White House, ‘strong’ withBiden’s flop at the televised debate on June 27. That was the day the president’s ‘battle’ for his political survival began.

NATO Summit, New Test for Biden

The NATO summit, with 32 allied countries, is the perfect stage to demonstrate that he has what it takes. But there is a high risk of missteps that could highlight the cognitive decline that everyone is talking about. And that the White House strongly denies. Biden’s press conference is expected on Thursday afternoonafter last Friday’s interview with ABC that failed to allay fears among the Dems. “He’s done for,” a congressman told Axios. And the conference will be yet another test for Biden, a president who even the New York Times has asked to step down.

Some say that Friday will be the crucial day and Sky News ventures, as the “most dramatic possibility” not to be excluded among what could happen in this month of July, however ‘extraordinary’ it may seem, that of Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race and resignation as President of the United States.

Is Harris warming up his engines?

An option that would lead Vice President Kamala Harris to the presidency and become the Democratic candidate in the November elections. A ‘path’ supported by economic considerations as well, because the millions of dollars of electoral funding in the Democratic coffers are destined for the Biden-Harris campaign and only she has automatic access to these funds. Meanwhile, according to the president’s campaign officials, Biden had a “positive” weekend away from Washington and in Philadelphia he had more testimonies of support than of aversion.

Yesterday, for the first time since the debate on June 27, members of the House and Senate returned to Capitol Hill. Inside the White House, those closest to Biden are the ones who are most insistent that he can weather the ‘storm’ and it is outside that there is much more pessimism, Axios notes. While According to CNN, many inside the White House are also gripped by anxiety and unease.

Biden challenges his party

According to the American network, other voices were raised to urge Biden to step back during the meeting of the deputies called yesterday by the leader of the Democrats in the House, Hakeem Jeffries. According to Axios, that of the Democratic senators was canceled. Biden, meanwhile, on MSNBC openly challenges his party: “Whoever wants me out, run for president”.

In these hours, then, we must not stop looking at the president’s inner circle, his wife Jill, his sister Valerie, his son Hunter and the political advisors closest to Biden. There is more than a month to go until the Democratic Party convention, which will be held in Chicago in the second half of August. For now, the spotlight is on Washington, the president’s political future is in the balance.