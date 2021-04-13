The decision will affect more than 3,000 soldiers whose fate had been in limbo with the change of government

Joe Biden will not meet the May 1 departure date set by Donald Trump to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, but he will not allow America’s longest war to continue. This Wednesday he plans to announce that that date will become the beginning of the withdrawal, with the aim that this 9/11, with the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that justified the invasion, not a US soldier remains in the country.

The decision will affect more than 3,000 soldiers whose fate had been in limbo with the change of government, but also those who feared that an abrupt withdrawal would provoke an escalation of violence this spring. All in all, the slim margin between May and September will leave the Afghan government barely four months to negotiate peace with the Taliban, who could take advantage of the power spaces left by the Americans.

The latest intelligence report released on Tuesday confirms the dark prospects for a possible peace, as “the Afghan government will have a very difficult time keeping the courts at bay without the support of the coalition,” US intelligence predicts. The government forces maintain control in the cities but “have great difficulties to recover the territory captured” by the Taliban, he says.