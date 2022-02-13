US President Joe Biden assured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of Washington’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in a phone call on Sunday. Biden said the United States and its partners and allies will respond quickly to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to a statement from the White House. The two presidents agreed on the importance of continuing
PIS/Pasep: CLT workers and servers receive triple allowance tomorrow
Three groups of workers will receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus this Tuesday (15th). Private initiative workers who were born in...
Leave a Reply