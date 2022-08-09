





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will sign documents endorsing Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership, in the most significant expansion of the military alliance since the 1990s, in response to the invasion of Ukraine. by Russia.

The US Senate backed the 95-1 expansion last week, a rare display of bipartisan unity in a bitterly divided Washington. Democratic and Republican senators strongly endorsed the accession of the two Nordic countries, describing them as important allies whose military already worked closely with NATO.

The vote was a stark contrast to some rhetoric in Washington during the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump, who pursued an “America First” foreign policy and criticized NATO allies who failed to meet defense spending targets.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in response to Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned the two countries against joining the alliance.

NATO’s 30 allies signed Sweden and Finland’s accession protocol last month, allowing them to join the nuclear-weapon alliance once all member states ratify the decision.

Ratification can take up to a year, although accession has already been approved by some countries, including Canada, Germany and Italy.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)







