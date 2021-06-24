The White House is working with state and local governments to distribute $ 46 billion in rental assistance and other programs over the next 30 days, aiming to prevent a flood of evictions when the federal eviction moratorium ends on July 31, administration officials said.

Following on a one-month extension of the pandemic-related moratorium for renters announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday morning, President Biden’s administration also extended the moratorium on foreclosures on federally backed mortgages through the end of July.

But the latest moratorium extension is intended to be the last. Administration officials said the additional time will be used to set up a national system for the aid distribution, which is coordinated through state and local governments.

The administration officials said in a briefing that the federal funding can be used for direct rental assistance and for programs aimed at preventing evictions by facilitating agreements between landlords and tenants. The Department of Justice is working with state courts to encourage such policies, and multiple bar associations have partnered with the White House and city officials across the country to connect families to counsel and direct them to resources, the officials said.

Funding will come from programs designated to help stem evictions that were included pandemic relief legislation.