The meeting in Indonesia will be the first meeting of the leaders in person since the American took over the White House.

The presidents of China and the United States, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, will meet on Monday (14.Nov.2022). The meeting will be in Bali (Indonesia), where the G20 summit will be held.

It will be the first meeting between the leaders in person since Biden took office in January 2021. They will discuss how countries can avoid conflict.

“Leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen the lines of communication between the United States and China, manage competition responsibly, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community.”, the White House said in a statement. Here’s the intact (44 KB, in English).