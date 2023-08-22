The American president, who traveled to Hawaii with his wife Jill Biden, will speak with relatives and victims of the fire, among others.

After arriving, the presidential couple first embarked on a helicopter ride over the burned areas. Hawaii Governor Josh Green also boarded Biden’s helicopter. The two were seen walking arm in arm. They flew, among other things, over the devastated city of Lahaina, where Biden later also met aid workers and government officials.

Biden traveled to Hawaii from Lake Tahoe, where he was vacationing for a week. The planned visit takes about six hours.

The United States is currently once again being ravaged by extreme natural disasters. A tropical storm is raging in southern California that is causing a lot of nuisance. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. It is the first tropical storm to hit the southern part of the state in more than eighty years.

