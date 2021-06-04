US President Joe Biden will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington on Monday, June 7, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said June 4 during a briefing.

The parties intend to discuss the details of the upcoming NATO meeting, and also touch upon the issues of strengthening transatlantic cooperation in the face of “challenges emanating from Russia and China”, as well as a number of other topics related to ensuring security.

Earlier, on June 3, Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO welcomes the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden, which is to be held in Geneva on June 16.

According to him, the fact that the summit of the two presidents will be held after Biden’s meeting with the NATO leadership is in the interests of the alliance.

On June 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that NATO has malicious plans against the Russian Federation. The Minister stressed that one of the commitments undertaken by the North Atlantic Alliance is to stop NATO’s approach to the borders of the Russian Federation.

The summit of the leaders of the NATO countries will take place on June 14 at the headquarters of the alliance in Brussels. Only allies will take part in it, NATO partners, including Ukraine and Georgia, were not invited.