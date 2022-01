How did you feel about this matter?

Stephen Breyer (pictured 2011), who will retire, was nominated by Democrat Bill Clinton in 1994 and belongs to the liberal wing of the court.| Photo: EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Joe Biden is expected to make his first Supreme Court nomination later this year, as Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce his retirement this week.

CNN sources said Breyer, 83 and the oldest judge on the court, will formally announce his retirement at a White House event with the president on Thursday. He is expected to remain in office until the end of the court’s current term in the middle of this year, and until a replacement is confirmed by Biden.

During the presidential campaign, the Democrat had said that he intended to nominate a black woman for the court, which was demanded by lawmakers from his party on Wednesday (26).

However, Breyer’s replacement will not change the current cadre of six conservative and three liberal Supreme Court justices, as he was nominated by Democrat Bill Clinton in 1994 and belongs to the liberal wing of the court.

This year, the United States Supreme Court is expected to rule on a review of Roe v. Wade, who in 1973 authorized abortion in the country under certain circumstances. Anti-abortion activists believe that with a majority of judges nominated by Republican presidents, the court should change the case law on the matter in the United States.