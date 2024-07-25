Politico: Biden to Increase Pressure on Netanyahu to Make Peace in Gaza

US President Joe Biden will increase pressure in negotiations to speed up the completion of a deal to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip, reports Politico with reference to sources.

“Freed from the political shackles of having to run for reelection, Biden will speak in a tougher tone with Netanyahu. The American leader has often clashed with the Israeli prime minister because he tried to convince him to reach an agreement with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas,” the agency reports.

The authors of the article noted that Biden needs to conclude this deal in order to leave behind a political legacy. He insists not only on a ceasefire, but also plans to discuss with Netanyahu the bombing of Israel in the Gaza Strip and the response to the Shiite Yemeni movement Ansar Allah.

Earlier, Netanyahu, during an address to the US Congress, said that attempts to prevent Israel from exercising its right to self-defense would lead to serious consequences for the US and other Western countries.