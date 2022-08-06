US President Joe Biden will host the leaders of the Pacific Islands at the White House next September, a US official announced Saturday, against the backdrop of Washington’s efforts to counter China’s growing influence in the region.
Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who is visiting the Polynesian state of Tonga, said Pacific island leaders will be invited to Washington for a meeting and dinner late next month. She spoke of a “historic opportunity” for dialogue.
This initiative is part of a wave of US diplomatic moves aimed at strengthening relations in the Pacific in the face of China, which is establishing itself in the region.
Washington, in particular, announced the opening of diplomatic missions on the islands. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also visited the region and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the Pacific Islands Forum.
Also, today, Saturday, Wendy Sherman will participate in a series of events in the neighboring Solomon Islands. These events are dedicated to commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal in World War II.
Last April, the Solomon Islands signed a security agreement with China, which raises concerns for the United States.
Details of the agreement have not been made public, but a leaked draft indicated that it would allow Chinese naval deployments to these islands. Both China and the Solomon Islands have denied any plans to establish a Chinese military base.
