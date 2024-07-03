US President Joe Biden will hold two key interactions in the coming days to try to assuage criticism after his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Biden will be interviewed by famous journalist George Stephanopoulos, from the American broadcaster ABCand will hold a meeting with the governors of his party.

A source close to the Democrat’s re-election campaign told EFE Agency that the meeting with the governors will take place this Wednesday (3) and probably via teleconference.

The meeting is the clearest indication yet that Biden is trying to calm the nerves of some members of his own party after the June 27 debate with Trump, in which he appeared fragile and even struggled to finish some sentences.

Biden’s debate performance did little to dispel voters’ doubts about his ability to govern. Instead, it provoked a backlash, with Democratic allies publicly and privately calling for him to step down.

To try to calm things down, the campaign team has been doing intensive public relations work with numerous calls and meetings to reassure major donors, members of Congress and other elected officials, they told EFE sources close to the Democratic Party.

One of the options considered to improve Biden’s public image was a wide-ranging interview in which he would demonstrate his ability to answer questions without a scripted speech.

US presidential front-runners Joe Biden and Donald Trump at CNN presidential debate | EFE/EPA/CNN/WILL LANZONI

The television network ABC announced today that Stephanopoulos will conduct an interview with Biden, which will air on Sunday (7) on the program This Week.

In addition, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday new events on the president’s agenda for this week, including a campaign rally on Friday (5) in Wisconsin, a key state in the elections and where Biden will give the interview to the journalist from ABC.

On Sunday, the president will travel to the state of Pennsylvania, and next week he will hold a press conference coinciding with the NATO summit in Washington, which will be held from July 9 to 11, according to the spokeswoman.

Biden has so far shown no signs of withdrawing from the race for the White House, and influential Democratic figures such as former President Barack Obama have expressed support for him.