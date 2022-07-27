Bloomberg: Joe Biden to phone Xi Jinping amid Taiwan tensions

US President Joe Biden will phone Chinese leader Xi Jinping on July 28 amid tensions over Taiwan. About it informs Bloomberg, citing informed sources.

According to the agency, the conversation between the American head of state and his Chinese counterpart will be a continuation of the administration’s efforts to maintain open lines of communication to ensure that relations between Beijing and Washington do not escalate into an unintentional conflict.