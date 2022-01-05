The President of the USA, Joe biden, will give this Thursday a speech on the assault on Capitol last year in which he blamed his predecessor, Donald trump, the “sole responsibility for the chaos and carnage” that occurred that day.

(Read here: Trump cancels the anniversary press conference on the assault on the Capitol)

This was indicated this Wednesday by the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, who took advantage of her daily press conference to make it clear that Biden will not bite his tongue when condemning Trump during the speech he will give this Thursday from the Capitol, scheduled for 09:00 local time (14:00 GMT).

(Also: Investigation of the assault on the US Capitol continues to grow)

“The president will explain the meaning of what happened on Capitol Hill and the unique responsibility that Trump has for the chaos and carnage we saw that day,” said Psaki about the speech, which will take place a year after that assault in which 5 people died and 140 officers were injured.

“(Biden) will emphatically reject the lies that the former president spread in an attempt to deceive the American people and his own supporters, as well as to distract from his own role in what happened,” he added.

The president considers January 6, 2021, a “tragic culmination of what the four years” of Trump’s mandate did to the country, who “undermined the Constitution and ignored his oath to the American people in an attempt to amass more power for himself. himself and his allies, “the spokeswoman continued.

(It may interest you: Assault on the Capitol: a year of the worst American democratic crisis)

On January 6, 2021, supporters of United States President Donald Trump protest in front of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC.

Biden considers Trump, who continues to hold the reins of the Republican Party, “a threat to American democracy” and regrets that the former president “constantly works to undermine the basic values ​​of the United States and legality” in the country, he added. .

Psaki had already provided details about Biden’s speech earlier this week, but had avoided making it clear whether the president would lash out directly at Trump.

The former president, who refused to accept his defeat against Biden in the 2020 elections, gave a rally before his followers just before the assault, in which he encouraged the crowd to march towards the Capitol and “fight” to prevent it from being certified. the electoral result.

Trump was impeached in the Senate for his responsibility in the assault, but was acquitted thanks to the votes of the Republicans, and the few legislators of that party who voted in favor of condemning him have practically become pariahs within the training.

Most Republican voters continue to believe Trump’s unproven allegations of voter fraud, according to polls, and the former president has spread conspiracy theories in the past year that the Capitol raiders weren’t his followers, despite that various investigations have shown that they were.

EFE

More news

– At least 13 dead, including 7 children, in a fire in Philadelphia

– What happened to the case against former Governor Andrew Cuomo?