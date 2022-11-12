US security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with reporters on Friday (Nov 11, 2022) that President Joe Biden will ask Chinese leader Xi Jinping to “contain North Korean nuclear ambitions.”

“He [Biden] will tell President Xi of his perspective, that North Korea poses a threat not just to the United States, not just to the Republic of Korea and Japan, but to peace and stability throughout the region.”, said the counselor. Here’s the intact of the pronouncement (187 KB, in English).

Sullivan also stated that “If North Korea continues down this path, it will simply mean an enhanced US military and security presence in the region.”

In addition, the US security adviser told reporters that “The People’s Republic of China has an interest in playing a constructive role in containing North Korea’s worst tendencies.”but that the decision rests with the Chinese.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will meet on Monday (14.Nov.2022) in Bali, Indonesia, on the eve of the G20 summit. This will be the 1st meeting in person between the 2 leaders since the American was elected. They should discuss how countries can avoid conflict and deepen bilateral communication.