Roberta Jacobson speaks during an event in Mexico City in February 2018. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

The transitional government of Joe Biden has opted for experienced officials as a way to contrast with the chaotic administration of Donald Trump, who says goodbye this Tuesday. Among the many open fronts that the Republican president leaves to his successor is the control of the complex border with Mexico. The change in the White House raises the hopes for hundreds of thousands of Central Americans, who see the arrival of a Democratic period as a forced turn in immigration policy. This Monday comes another gesture that confirms the efforts of the new president to cement more constructive relations with the south. Roberta Jacobson, a former US ambassador to Mexico, will join the National Security Council as coordinator of southern border affairs.

Jacobson is a diplomat with a long history. She was appointed ambassador to the neighboring country in May 2016 by President Barack Obama and ended her mandate two years later with the arrival of Trump to the presidency. Before that, she was in charge of Western Hemisphere affairs for the Secretary of State since 2010, where she oversaw economic, political and regional security issues. Before that she was in charge of the Mexican affairs office of the Foreign Ministry. He also has experience in Cuba and Peru. “She is a great professional and friend of Mexico”, has written on Twitter the Mexican ambassador in Washington, Martha Bárcena, who will leave office in the coming weeks.

The news, which advances Foreign affairs And yet to be confirmed by Biden’s transition team, it comes at a delicate moment in the always seismic relations between Mexico and the United States. The first caravan of Central Americans of the Biden era is already trying to make its way north. More than 4,000 Hondurans marched until they ran into the battles of the security forces in Guatemala. Mexico has deployed elements of the National Guard to try to contain what will be the first of several attacks of a powerful wave that will not stop wetting the southern Mexican border.

“I believe that the time has come for the commitment to carry out an immigration reform to be fulfilled, that is what we are waiting for,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this morning about the starting point of his Government with the from its incoming counterpart. Biden already paves the way for immigration reform that will allow the undocumented to become legal citizens in eight years. In addition, the Democratic government must rebuild the asylum system that was destroyed by the xenophobic policies that marked the administration of Trump and his adviser, the ultra-conservative Stephen Miller. Biden’s proposal can be announced on Wednesday during his first day in the White House.

Coordinating border affairs is not just limited to migration. Jacobson will have to draw on his expertise in another old common theme, security. The bilateral relationship does not live the best moments. US agencies showed their annoyance this week when the Mexican Foreign Ministry released more than 700 pages of evidence that DEA counternarcotics agents had collected against former Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos. The arrest of the Army chief during Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration caused a diplomatic clash between Foreign Relations and the Department of Justice. The US authorities have reserved the right to reopen the process against the military man, exonerated in his country for lack of evidence. Resolving this dispute is essential to return to collaboration to combat urgent issues such as drug trafficking.