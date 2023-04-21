The president of United States, Joe Bidenintends to announce his candidacy for re-election in 2024 next Tuesday, April 25, according to The Washington Postwho quotes three people who know about his plans.

The format chosen to make the announcement would be a video, and its release would coincide with the date on which the president announced his winning bid for the 2020 presidential election.

Despite the fact that the Democrat, who turned 80 last November, has not made an official announcement, he has been hinting for months that he will run in the 2024 elections.

In front of him he could have donald trump (2017-2021), who has already announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination to compete in the appointment, which would mean a repetition of the 2020 electoral contest, in which Biden took the Presidency from him.

However, there are other conservative politicians who have hinted at their intention to run for the Republican nomination, such as the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, or the former vice president with Trump, Mike Pence – although so far none have taken the step.

Who has officially announced her candidacy is the former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haleywho was ambassador to the UN during the Trump Presidency, the first weight conservative candidate to reveal her intention to deal with the controversial ex-president.

EFE