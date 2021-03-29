US President Joe Biden will announce on Monday, March 29, new measures to vaccinate the population against COVID-19, which imply that 90% of American adults will have access to the vaccine by April 19, he announced on March 29 White House…

In addition, the statement notes that the American leader will also talk about future actions that will expand access to such a procedure for older people with disabilities. The release clarifies that these decisions are based on the allocation of funds in the amount of $ 10 billion.

According to the portal Worldometers as of March 29, the country recorded 30,977,826 cases of COVID-19. At the same time, for the entire time of the pandemic, 23,426,548 patients recovered, 562,649 people died.

Earlier, on March 25, it became known that Biden had set a new goal to vaccinate the US population against coronavirus. According to him, 200 million doses should be administered by the 100 days of the presidency of the American leader.

On March 11, Biden signed a new package of measures to stimulate the country’s economy in the context of a pandemic in the amount of $ 1.9 trillion, approved by Congress. It provides for the allocation of approximately $ 400 billion directly to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

During a speech at the White House on March 3, he also said he hoped to bring the country back to life, which was before the coronavirus pandemic, next spring.