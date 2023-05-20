Politico: Biden at the G7 summit will announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $375 million

US President Joe Biden plans to announce a new $375 million military aid package to Ukraine at the G7 summit in Hiroshima. About it informs Politico, citing American and Ukrainian officials.

The next aid package is expected to include even more artillery shells, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons. As noted by the interlocutors of the publication, the weapons and equipment that Washington and its allies have already supplied to Kyiv, but which “will be extremely necessary during the fierce battles in the spring and summer,” will be delivered.

Information about the new aid package came after Joe Biden hinted that he would allow the re-export of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.