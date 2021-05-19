The violence in the Middle East has been going on for days. Internationally, a ceasefire is being fought, and Israel is also allegedly examining conditions. Reports of an impending ceasefire have been rejected.

Update from May 19, 7:07 p.m .: US President Joe Biden called on Israel to end the Gaza conflict as soon as possible (see report from 4:35 p.m.). The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now harshly rejected this demand. “I am determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved,” said the politician on Twitter on Wednesday.

The aim of the military operation against the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip is to bring security and peace to the citizens of Israel

procure, wrote Netanyahu on Twitter. He did not respond directly to Biden’s expectation of de-escalation. He

thanked the US president for speaking out in favor of Israel’s right to self-defense.

In view of the violent escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) will travel to Israel and the West Bank for political talks on Thursday. The talks will be about international efforts to end the violence, said a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office in Berlin on Wednesday.

Update from May 19, 6:30 p.m.: According to the Israeli military, an armed Palestinian woman was killed in an attempted attack in the West Bank on Wednesday. The Israeli military said the woman approached the driveway to the Jewish settlement Kirjat Arba in the city of Hebron with an assault rifle.

She fired shots and was subsequently incapacitated by Israeli soldiers. The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed her death. None of the Israeli soldiers was harmed.

Middle East conflict: US President Joe Biden calls on Benjamin Netanyahu to “de-escalate”

Update from May 19, 4:35 p.m .: US President Joe Biden * has urged the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to undertake an immediate “significant de-escalation” in the conflict with the Palestinians. The White House said on Wednesday that Biden had telephoned Netanyahu to “expect a significant de-escalation on the way to a ceasefire today.” With this, Biden is sharpening the tone towards Israel.

It was the fourth phone call between Biden and Netanyahu in a few days. Most recently, Biden expressed his support for a ceasefire in a conversation with the Israeli prime minister on Monday. Biden’s government has come under increasing pressure in the conflict. In many places, calls have recently been made that Biden’s government should do more to resolve the conflict. Domestically, too, Democrat Biden came under fire on the subject, partly from the Republicans, but partly from within his own ranks.

Middle East conflict: New attacks in Israel – Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) plans a quick trip

Update from May 19, 3:53 p.m .: Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) is planning a short-term trip to Israel and the Palestinian territories. “My plan is to fly to Israel tonight and hold talks in Jerusalem and Ramallah,” Maas said on Wednesday in Berlin. Israeli media had previously reported on Maas’ upcoming visit. Maas said that the trip was “not yet one hundred percent”. “Of course we coordinate such a trip with those we go to. That is not yet fully completed. “

Meanwhile, rocket alarms were triggered again in northern Israel on Wednesday. Residents in the area of ​​the port city of Haifa reported that the missile defense had been triggered. According to Israeli information, a goods transfer to the Gaza Strip was also fired at by militant Palestinians for the second day in a row. While a delivery of humanitarian aid was going into the Palestinian Territory, three mortar shells were fired into the Kerem Shalom area, the Israeli Cogat authority said on Wednesday. Warning sirens were then activated. “It was decided to stop the import of the goods until further notice.”

Middle East conflict: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens – “Either you conquer it – or …”

Update from May 19, 3:05 p.m .: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened radical Islamic Hamas, the ruling class in the Gaza Strip, with further military action. “There are only two ways to deal with them: Either you conquer them – and that is always a possible option – or you deter them,” Netanyahu told a group of foreign ambassadors in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. According to Netanyahu, the aim of the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip is as long as possible of calm afterwards. “But I have to say that we are not ruling out any option,” added the Prime Minister.

The Israeli air strikes on targets in the Gaza Strip served as a deterrent, Netanyahu said. Israel “did not seek” the escalation. Instead, the Prime Minister referred to the decision of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to cancel the Palestinian elections originally planned for next weekend. Abbas had justified the move by stating that Israel had not given any guarantees that voters would be able to vote in East Jerusalem. Hamas, which had hoped for growing popularity from the election, reacted angrily to the postponement and spoke of a “coup”. There has been no election in the Palestinian Territories for 15 years.

Update from May 19, 12.35 p.m .: According to dpa, Israel and Hamas have denied a report on an impending ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. Issat al-Rishak, a high-ranking official in the ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip, said that no agreement had yet been reached or that a ceasefire date had been set. According to media reports, Israel side also rejected the report.

Specifically, it is about a message from Israeli television, as part of international mediation efforts, the guns could be silent from 6 a.m. local time (5 CEST) on Thursday. To the reports of the AFP (see first report), there were initially no further updates. According to this, Israel is at least examining the possibility of a ceasefire.

Middle East conflict: Israel reportedly examining the possibility of a ceasefire

First report from May 19: According to military sources, Tel Aviv – Israel * is currently examining whether the conditions for a “ceasefire” exist in the military conflict with the Palestinians. This is reported by the AFP news agency. Accordingly, Israel signaled its fundamental readiness for a ceasefire. At the same time, the army is ready to continue its offensive for “more days” if necessary, a source in the Israeli military said on Wednesday. “We’ll see when the right time is for a ceasefire,” it said. Israel wants to ensure that the military goals of the air strikes have been achieved and that the radical Islamic Hamas “got the message”.

Middle East conflict: Hamas has been firing rockets for days – Israel carries out air strikes

On Monday last week (May 10), violence in the Middle East escalated again. One of the triggers was the threat of eviction from Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem. Since then, Palestinian militants have been shooting rockets at Israel. Israel’s army is responding with attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip, primarily by the air force. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 219 people died in Gaza within a week, more than a quarter of them minors. According to the Israeli army, at least 160 of those killed were militant fighters. The Israeli military claims to try to avoid civilian targets, but Hamas and other militants store fighters and weapons in or near residential buildings. So far, twelve people have died in Israel in rocket fire from the Palestinian coastal area.

International community seeks de-escalation – Biden for ceasefire

The international community has so far tried in vain to find a way out of the crisis. The UN Security Council held its fourth emergency meeting in eight days on Tuesday – and ended again without a joint statement. US President Joe Biden had signaled his “support for a ceasefire” in a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. At the same time, Biden Netanyahu reassured US solidarity and reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. (AFP / dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA