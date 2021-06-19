The Vatican had warned against this step: US bishops want to refuse communion to Joe Biden – because the US president does not want to ban abortions.

Washington DC – Being a devout Catholic and in favor of abortion law at the same time? US President Joe Biden * is both. But now he threatens to no longer be allowed to take part in Holy Communion. This is reported by the news agency, among other things AFP.

When asked on Friday, Biden described the project of the Roman Catholic bishops of the USA * as a “private matter and I do not think that will happen,” the report continues.

78-year-old Biden goes to mass practically every Sunday. At the same time, he supports the decision of the US Supreme Court in 1973 to grant women the right to an abortion in principle.

Because of attitude to abortion: US bishops want to exclude politicians from the sacrament

The US bishops voted on Thursday at their general assembly despite warnings from the Vatican to formulate a formal declaration on the “importance of the Eucharist in the life of the Church”. There were 168 votes in favor, 55 against and six abstentions. Some bishops advocate excluding politicians who defend the right to abortion from the sacrament of communion.

The draft resolution is now to be discussed in the dioceses. At the next bishops’ conference in November it should come back on the agenda.

Holy Communion is a reminder of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples before his crucifixion. In principle, every bishop can decide for himself who receives communion for his diocese.

Biden in conflict with bishops – he has already received communion from the Pope

In 2019, the priest of a Catholic church in the state of South Carolina * Biden refused communion because of his stance on abortion. Biden had pointed out at the time that he had already received communion from the Pope himself, the head of the Catholic Church.

In the United States, attitudes towards abortion are a traditional campaign issue. Many evangelical Christians had given Biden's stance on abortions as the reason why they did not vote for him in the 2020 election, but for Donald Trump, who is a declared anti-abortionist.