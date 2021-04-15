United States President Joe Biden delivers a speech in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, on March 19. CARLOS BARRIA / Reuters

The decisive support of the United States for Latin American dictatorships in the second half of the 20th century is well documented. What was not expected is that, precisely at this moment in history, when the United States has just faced the greatest attack on its own democracy, Joe Biden decides to strengthen the authoritarian Jair Bolsonaro. The Bolsonaro and Biden governments are negotiating behind closed doors a multi-million dollar investment in the Amazon that could be announced at the climate summit on April 22.

Responsible for the largest offensive against the Amazon rainforest and indigenous people since the Brazilian civic-military dictatorship (1964-1985) and protagonist of the worst management of the pandemic on the planet, Bolsonaro is bitter about the fall in popularity. Many sectors of Brazilian society see the sudden friendship with Biden’s Democratic government as a way to reverse Bolsonaro’s international image as a “global threat” and give legitimacy to a leader accused of genocide by indigenous peoples in the International Criminal Court. The suspicion that any investment will line the pockets of public land thieves, ranchers and miners and fuel their base of support for re-election in 2022 is a certainty.

It is understandable, necessary and desirable that Biden wants to invest in protecting the Amazon. But it is incomprehensible, incredible and unacceptable that he does it by giving money to the greatest enemy of the Amazon and its peoples, responsible for more than 18,000 square kilometers of deforestation alerts only during his administration, an area equivalent to 30 cities the size of Madrid. The one who negotiates on behalf of Brazil is the Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles, an environmental fraudster already convicted by the Justice. Last week, 199 Brazilian society organizations signed a letter: “The US president has to choose between fulfilling his inauguration speech or giving Bolsonaro resources and political prestige. Impossible to have both ”.

On Monday, the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil published a video in English: “Dear Joe, we know that the White House is making a secret climate agreement with Bolsonaro. We Brazilians have to warn you: don’t trust Bolsonaro. It is spreading covid, lies and hatred. He’s an extremist who said your choice was a fraud. Or the Amazon or Bolsonaro. You can’t have both. What side are you on?”.

Donald Trump always stroked his boy’s head, but he never considered giving his government a decisive amount of money. The support that Biden intends to give the Amazon may mean support for the Bolsonaro government that not even the right-wing extremist had dreamed of. If the urgency of protecting the Amazon cannot wait for the end of this predatory government, it must be guaranteed that those who really protect the Amazon against the aggressions of Bolsonaro participate in the negotiations. It is also essential to condition the delivery of money to real actions and concrete results.

If closed-door negotiations continue, Biden could get his hands dirty right at the start of his claim to lead the democratic world in the fight against the climate crisis. By strengthening Bolsonaro, he risks carrying out the most decisive interference in the destiny of Brazil that a US government has made since the dictatorship. The Amazon, ever closer to the point of no return, urgently needs global society to protect it. But this will not be done by giving billions of dollars to his greatest predator and his band of jungle destroyers.

Translation by Meritxell Almarza.