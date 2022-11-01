T. SNOW Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 20:16



US President Joe Biden has threatened oil and gas companies with new taxes, saying they are profiting from the Ukraine war by making windfall profits and not trying to lower gasoline prices. This was stated yesterday in an appearance at the White House with the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, and the head of Energy, Jennifer Granholm.

The US president specifically accused the gas and oil companies of having an “unexpected profit from the war”, with which they are rewarding their shareholders. “It’s time for these companies to stop speculating on the war,” he stressed.

Biden urged such companies to cut prices to help consumers. “If they don’t, they will pay higher tax on their surplus earnings and face other restrictions. It is time for them to fulfill their responsibilities in this country », he warned.

The White House chief’s message came on the same day that polls warned of a likely Republican “red wave” leaving Biden’s Democrats without their slim majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives. It is more uncertain what could happen in the Senate in the legislative elections next Tuesday, which renews a third of its 100 seats.

high inflation



The economy is the main burden for the Democratic Party in these elections, in which some thirty state governors are also elected. Annual inflation of 8.2% has displaced abortion rights as a voter priority, forcing the Biden party to reword its final messages to say that Americans will save money by voting for them.

Meanwhile, the Republicans are focusing on urban violence, an issue that has brought them gains in some swing states, that is, those whose vote swings between one party and another. They accuse Democrats of being soft on crime.