Threatened the US president Joe Biden, Today, Thursday, hit back if stepped up North Korea Its missile tests.

And he added, in his first press conference at the White House, “We are consulting with our partners and allies. There will be reactions if they choose to escalate.”

He added that he was “ready to establish some form of diplomacy” with North Korea, but that “it must be conditional on the final outcome of nuclear disarmament.”

This is Biden’s first press conference since his accession to the presidency on January 20.

On Sunday, North Korea conducted missile tests, just days after US Defense and State Secretary Lloyd Osun and Anthony Blinken visited the South Korean attacker Seoul.

These experiences were considered the first public challenge to the Biden administration.