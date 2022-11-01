The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has chosen Halloween to scare oil companies. Shortly before receiving, together with the first lady, Jill Biden, the children of firefighters, nurses, police officers and members of the National Guard, he briefly appeared to threaten large companies with a tax on their extraordinary profits if they do not invest more and gasoline prices drop. Biden has accused the oil companies of “profiting from the war.”

The president has repeatedly been proclaiming that oil companies should not spend their record profits on more dividends and share buybacks, but instead invest in more oil exploration and production and refining capacity. In addition, he has urged them time and time again to quickly pass on every drop in the price of oil to consumers. However, this Monday he has gone a step further and has warned them that, if they do not do so, he will apply a tax on their extraordinary benefits.

It is not clear that it can. He has been referred to the next Congress, which will take office in January and, precisely because of high inflation, it is likely that he will lose control, at least, of the House of Representatives in the elections on November 8. That could block his legislative ability.

Oil companies are making record profits this year thanks to the rise in oil prices due to the Ukraine war. According to data compiled by White House sources, in the last two quarters alone ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergy made more than $100 billion in profits, more than they made in all of last year. In addition, refining margins have also increased, leading White House sources to claim that “oil companies are overcharging American families at the pump.” They also argue that the companies “are lining the pockets of shareholders instead of increasing production.”

“I am a capitalist”

In a tone of outrage, Biden has insisted that instead of increasing investments or giving Americans a truce, oil companies are increasing dividends and share buybacks, so the pay of their executives is going to skyrocket, according to has said. “Give me a break. It’s enough. I am a capitalist. You’ve heard me say this before. I have no problem with companies making a fair profit and getting a return on their investment and innovation. But this is not even remotely what is happening”, he has pointed out.

“The oil companies’ record profits are not because they are doing something new or innovative. Its profits are a windfall from the war, a windfall from the brutal conflict that is raging in Ukraine and harming tens of millions of people around the world.” He has asked that they act beyond the particular interest of their directors and shareholders. Exxon Chairman Darren Woods said last Friday that his way of returning windfall profits to shareholders was in the form of a quarterly dividend.

“I think they have a responsibility to act in the interest of their consumers, their community and their country to invest in America by increasing production and refining capacity,” he said. He has added that they also have the opportunity to lower prices for consumers at the gas station. “If they don’t, they will pay higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions. My team will work with Congress to study the options that are available. It’s time for these companies to stop profiting from the war, fulfill their responsibilities in this country, give the American people a break, and still continue to do very well. The American people are going to judge who is standing by them and who is just looking out for themselves,” he concluded.