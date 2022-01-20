US President Joe Biden said that in the event of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine, Russian banks will not be able to conduct transactions with the US dollar.

“If they invade, they will pay. Their banks will not be able to deal with the dollar,” the American leader told reporters at a press conference.

Biden added that this, in turn, threatens to negatively affect the US economy.

This is not the first time the United States has announced the possibility of introducing new anti-Russian measures in the event of a military conflict between Moscow and Kiev. However, Biden believes that the Russian authorities do not want a full-scale war with the West.

The US President also stressed that the Russian Federation is much stronger militarily in Ukraine and will win in the event of a conflict, but for this it “will have to pay a big price.”

Earlier, on January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken not to replicate speculation about allegedly impending Russian aggression in Ukraine, but to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements. Earlier, he noted that Kiev is obliged to comply with the Minsk agreements, it cannot have any plan B. According to him, Ukraine is under the external control of the United States.

On January 16, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia does not show military escalation against Ukraine.

Prior to that, on January 14, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the United States had evidence that Russia was allegedly preparing a pretext for invading Ukraine. Kirby noted that it was about “a group of operatives who are preparing to conduct a false flag operation.”

Lavrov said the same day that Russia had never threatened the Ukrainian people. In addition, the Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that the Russian Federation did not attack and does not plan to attack Ukraine.