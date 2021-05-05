US President Joe Biden is considering the candidacy of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for the post of US ambassador to India. On Wednesday, May 5, the portal reports. Axios with reference to sources.

Garcetti is one of the close associates of the American leader, he was a member of his campaign headquarters. In addition, Garcetti was a member of the committee that organized Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

According to sources, in addition to Garcetti, several more candidates for this post are being considered. Biden is expected to announce a final decision later this month.

The representative of the mayor of Los Angeles did not comment on this information to the publication.

On April 25, it became known that the former American Ambassador to Romania Mark Gitenstein is likely to become the Permanent Representative of the United States to the European Union, and a senior adviser to the State Department, Julie Smith, may be appointed to the post of the American Permanent Representative to NATO.

At the same time, the Axios portal reported that some of Biden’s advisers want the White House to announce the candidacies before the president’s first trip abroad. Thus, he intends to visit Great Britain and Belgium on June 11-14 and take part in the summits of the G7 (USA, Great Britain, Italy, Canada, France, Germany and Japan), NATO and the USA-EU.

Earlier, in April, it became known that only 52% of Americans unequivocally or to some extent approve of Biden’s activities in the first 100 days of his presidency. Thus, Biden’s approval rating was one of the lowest in history.