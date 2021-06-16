The summit in Geneva between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended an hour early and would end “with moderate success”. This was reported by a source within one of the delegations. The meeting in Geneva lasted about two and a half hours, with a first session of 93 minutes and a second of 65. At the end, Putin and then Biden spoke at the press conference.

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have adopted a joint declaration on nuclear stability aimed at averting an atomic war. Interfax writes, citing the Kremlin, after the face to face between the two presidents in Geneva.

THE WORDS OF PUTIN

Putin, no hostility with Biden, is an expert statesman – Vladimir Putin described the talks with Joe Biden as “very constructive”, adding that he does not believe that there was “hostility” between the two leaders. Regarding his interlocutor, Putin said that Biden “is very different from President Trump”. And he called him an “expert statesman”. The Russian leader explained that the two talked in detail for two hours: one thing, he stressed, that it would not be possible to do with most politicians.

Russia-USA: Putin, “satisfied” with Biden’s explanations after harsh words about me – Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was “satisfied” with the explanations of his US counterpart, Joe Biden, regarding the harsh statements made against him. This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, at the end of the summit with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Geneva. “After President Biden called me on the phone we clarified, these explanations comforted me and he proposed to meet: this was his initiative and we met,” Putin said. In an interview a few months ago, Biden had called Putin “a killer”.

Putin: consultations on cybersecuruty, important for the US and Russia – “Last year Russia sent 45 requests to the US about cyberattacks, but 35 received no response”, said Russian President Vladimir Putin after the summit with Joe Biden, adding that on “cybersecurity we have agreed to start consultations” because “we believe that security is important for everyone, for the United States but also for Russia”. “Some American sources claim that most of the cyber attacks originated from American territory, then from Canada, Latin America and the United Kingdom. Russia does not appear on this list – added Putin – In 2020 we received 10 requests concerning cyber attacks on American infrastructures and Russia has launched 45 requests to competent US agencies and 35 unanswered, so there is a lot of work to do “.

Putin, Navalny knew he was violating Russian law – “This person knew he was violating a Russian law.” And he “committed the same crime several times”. Vladimir Putin said this when answering a question about Alexej Navalny, the Kremlin opponent in prison.

Putin, Guantanamo is still open, are they human rights? – “Guantanamo is still open, and does not correspond to international human rights standards or to the laws of the United States. What human rights are we talking about? In Europe there were prisons where torture was taken. In Russia we are developing our path”. Vladimir Putin said this at a press conference.

Ukraine: Putin, our only commitment is to ensure the success of the Minsk agreements – Russia’s only commitment in Ukraine is to ensure the successful implementation of the Minsk agreements. This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, at the end of the summit with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Geneva. “As regards the commitments on Ukraine, we have only one. Promote the implementation of the Minsk agreements. If the Ukrainian side is ready for this goal, we will follow this path, without any doubt”.

Putin, new consultations on the future New Start treaty – USA and Russia have agreed to start consultations on the future of the New START treaty. Vladimir Putin said so.

THE WORDS OF BIDEN

Biden, another Cold War is not in anyone’s interest – ‘Another Cold War would not be in anyone’s interest’. This was stated by Joe Biden at a press conference at the end of the meeting in Geneva with Vladimir Putin.

Biden, with Putin it is not a question of trust but interest in the US – “It is not a question of trust but of interest” for the United States. This was stated by Joe Biden when answering those who asked him if he trusted Vladimir Putin. As for the question of the US president’s clarification of the Kremlin leader for calling him a ‘killer’, Biden stressed that he did not want to talk about it anymore. At the press conference, Putin said he was “satisfied” with the White House’s explanations. Biden replied to the journalist who asked him to investigate: “Is Putin satisfied? So why should I go back to it?”.

Biden, tone good meeting, important to see each other – “It is important to meet people so that there are no misunderstandings about what I want to communicate”. Joe Biden said this at a press conference. “The tone of the whole meeting was good, positive, there were no jarring actions”, he said.

Biden, unshakable support for Ukrainian sovereignty – “I told Putin our unwavering support for the sovereignty of Ukraine”. This was stated by Joe Biden at a press conference at the end of the Geneva summit.

Biden, Putin lists 16 infrastructures off limit from attacks – “I have given Putin a list of 16 critical infrastructures” which must be off limits from any form of attack. Joe Biden says so.

Biden, human rights are part of the US DNA – “Human rights are part of the DNA of the United States. I told Putin they will always be on the table” of confrontation. This was stated by President Joe Biden.

Biden, I told Putin that there are basic rules to be respected – “I told Putin that there are basic rules that must be respected”. This was stated by President Joe Biden after meeting Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Biden, I will continue to raise the Navalny issue – “We will continue to raise issues for cases like Alexei Navalny and all human rights issues. I told Putin.” President Joe Biden said at a press conference, underlining that “we will not tolerate violations of democratic rights and we will respond”.

Biden, I told Putin that my agenda is not against Russia – “I told Putin that my agenda is not against Russia, it is for the Americans”. This was stated by American President Joe Biden at the end of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With an exception to the anti-Covid rules, they are both vaccinated, the leaders of the two world powers had met and exchanged a handshake. US President Joe Biden arrived at Villa La Grange, the spectacular residence in Geneva, just minutes after his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin. Both traveled through an armored city center with a long procession of vehicles. They were welcomed by the president of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin.