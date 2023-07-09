US President Joe Biden said that there is no “consensus” for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as the military alliance prepares to hold its next summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The US President left Washington today, Sunday, and will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London tomorrow, Monday, before heading to Lithuania to attend the NATO summit, which begins next Tuesday.

“I don’t think there is a consensus in NATO about whether Ukraine will be included in NATO now, at this moment” in the midst of the crisis, Biden added, in an interview he gave to the American TV network “CNN” the day before yesterday, Friday, and broadcast today, Sunday. .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met his Polish counterpart today, Sunday, in the last European diplomatic tour with NATO members to mobilize support for his country before the summit. Zelensky also discussed, in an interview with the American television channel “ABC News”, the possible course of negotiations.