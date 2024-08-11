Dina Mahmoud (Washington, London)

President Joe Biden said yesterday that his predecessor and Republican presidential candidate in the United States, Donald Trump, represents a “real threat to American security,” in his first television interview since withdrawing from the race for the White House.

“Mark my words, if he wins this election, watch what happens,” Biden told CBS News. “He is a real threat to American security. We are at a turning point in world history. We really are, and democracy is the key.”

Biden said he will campaign for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania, an important swing state in the November presidential election.

The atmosphere of Trump’s campaign suggests that he and his team of aides are now looking at the presidential debates that are expected to bring him together with his Democratic rival as one of the few remaining opportunities for him to regain control of the initiative in the heated electoral battle in the United States.

Less than a month ago, Trump seemed on track to achieve an almost guaranteed victory in the November 5 elections, by defeating his rival at the time, Democratic President Joe Biden. The picture of the scene changed almost radically, after Biden abandoned his campaign and handed the baton to his deputy, Harris.

Since then, the Democratic candidate has succeeded in mobilizing support for her among her party’s supporters, some of whom were not very enthusiastic about Biden, who is advanced in age, remaining for a second term as president.

She also managed to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in support of her campaign from donors, bringing the total amount of money pumped into the campaign to more than a billion dollars, making it the fastest presidential campaign to exceed this number in modern American history. This coincided with a steady increase in Harris’ popularity, according to opinion polls, which led, within a few days of her nomination, to the effective erasure of the lead that Trump had enjoyed in this regard, which spread concern among the ranks of the Republican candidate’s senior aides, and prompted them to search for ways to rearrange the cards and restore momentum.

According to observers, Republican campaign strategists are betting that the debates, the first of which is confirmed to be held on September 10, will be one of the most important tools to return the electoral race to the path it was on before Biden left it. Trump supporters are seeking for these debates to be “another historic turning point” in an unusual and volatile electoral marathon, one of the most prominent turning points of which was the great rise in the popularity of the Republican billionaire, following the failed assassination attempt he was subjected to on July 13, before things returned to almost square one, with Harris entering the arena, less than two weeks later.

But observers point out that this bet on the part of Trump and his campaign is similar to the one that the Democratic president himself had relied on before the June 27 debate, in which his performance was described as extremely disappointing, which set off a series of events and developments that ended with his complete exit from the scene.

Observers believe that the former Republican president’s agreement to participate in debates against Harris indicates that he is likely not afraid of facing the same disastrous consequences that ended Biden’s campaign.

Strong arguments

According to expert estimates published by CNN, Trump does not lack “strong arguments” against Harris, given that she is part of an administration that has been unable to provide effective solutions to the rising prices that millions of Americans are suffering from, and what they perceive as shortcomings in the country’s foreign policy.

The problem, observers say, is that Trump is not keen to make these points explicit at his rallies, and instead uses fear-mongering strategies about what he sees as a “coming Great Depression” and a “Third World War” that could break out if he does not win the presidential election, even though economic indicators do not portend a possible recession or a large-scale international conflict in the near future at least.