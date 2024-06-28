Donald Trump “had sex with a porn star while his wife was pregnant”. Joe Biden hits hard on Donald Trump’s ‘moral resume’ in the TV debate that the president and the former president of the United States faced on CNN in view of the 2024 elections.

Biden just called out Trump for “his crimes, the billions he owes in legal penalties, for molesting a woman, for having sex with a porn star while his wife is pregnant” and all Trump could do was shake his head yes “You have the morals of an alley cat.”#debate pic.twitter.com/7RTC7u2xML — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) June 28, 2024

Trump cites “his crimes, the billions he owes in legal penalties, for molesting a woman, for having sex with a porn star while his wife was pregnant. You have the morals of a stray cat,” says the president, referring in particular to the affair involving Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels. The case was at the center of a trial that led to the conviction of the former president, guilty of falsifying accounting documents to hide the payment of money to the woman with whom he allegedly had an affair. Faced with Biden’s words, in the studio, Trump simply grimaces.