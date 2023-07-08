“For more than 30 years, the United States has worked tirelessly to eliminate its stockpiles of chemical weapons,” Biden said in a statement. “Today I am proud to announce that the United States has safely destroyed the last ammunition in this stockpile, bringing us one step closer to a world without the horrors of the world.” Chemical weapons“.

Other signatories to the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention had already destroyed their reserves, OPCW Director General Fernando Arias announced in May. Arias said that only the United States should finish destroying its reserves, noting that more than “70,000 tons of the most dangerous poisons in the world” were destroyed under the supervision of his organization..

In his statement, Biden encouraged the rest of the world to sign the 1997 agreement in order for the “global ban on chemical weapons to reach its full scope.”“.

The US President said, “Russia and Syria must recomply with the agreement and acknowledge their undeclared programs that have been used to commit egregious atrocities and attacks.”“.

And before the White House announcement, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell said Friday that the “Blue Grass” military site located in the state of Kentucky (central east) had recently finished destroying about 500 tons of lethal chemicals after a four-year mission. And those materials represented the last precautions that the American armed forces possessed.

“Although the use of these deadly weapons will remain an indelible stain on history, our nation has finally made good on its promise to rid itself of this scourge,” McConnell said in a statement. He added, “Chemicals are responsible for some of the most horrific stages in terms of human casualties“.