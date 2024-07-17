Joe Biden Ready to Consider Dropping Out of Race for White House in the event of a “medical issue.” The president said in an interview with Bet News, according to the New York Times. Asked if there was any reason he might withdraw from the race, Biden said: “If I had a medical issue, if someone, if a doctor came to me and said, ‘I have such and such a problem.'”

An opening compared to a few days ago when, to the same question during the interview with Abcnews, Biden had replied that he would withdraw only if “the Eternal Father” asked him to.

Dem continues to press: “Now pass the torch”

The Democratic pressure on the President continues to grow. “Our nation is at a crossroads: a second Trump presidency would undermine the very foundations of our democracy, and I have serious doubts that President Biden can beat Trump in November,” said today Adam Schiff, the Democratic congressman who, as chairman of the Intelligence Committee, was a key figure in the impeachment trials against Donald Trump, and has become the most prominent figure in the party to publicly ask Joe Biden to step down.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Schiff, who praises Biden as “one of the most effective presidents in our history,” recalls that the “choice to retire can only be made by the president,” but reiterates that he believes it is for him. the time has come to “pass the torch” in order to “secure his legacy” by allowing another Democrat to defeat Trump.

Schiff’s intervention is significant not only because the Democrat appears destined to become a future senator from California. But also because he is a close ally of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who in recent weeks, Politico recalls, has been secretly stoking concerns among Democratic lawmakers about Biden’s ability to secure victory.

Negative polls for the President

Schiff’s stance comes on the day that polls were released that were very negative for the president, such as the one from the New York Times that gave Trump the win in all the swing states. Or the even more worrying one, carried out by BlueLabs – a company financed by Democratic donors – that shows how, after the disastrous debate in Atlanta, Biden lost ground in 14 states, including the 5 he had snatched from the tycoon in 2020: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The president also appears vulnerable in Colorado, Minnesota, Maine, New Mexico, Virginia and New Hampshire.

Finally, the data that should be most alarming for Biden’s team: the poll finds that four Democrats would do better than the president in the duel with Trump in key states: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Biden’s Wrath

But before opening up to the hypothesis, conditioned on his state of health, for a step back, the continued pressure from the Democrats on Saturday caused the President to explode during a conference call. “Stop this nonsense!” Joe Biden said to silence Jason Crow, a Democratic congressman from Colorado, who was openly trying to explain to him the doubts that voters have about his ability and strength to run for a new term. CNN reports that reveals details of the confidential call that the president had with a group of Democratic congressmen.

The 81-year-old president is said to have been angered by Crow, an Army Ranger who served two terms in Afghanistan and one in Iraq, who also spoke of concerns about Biden’s global image. Stung to the core, Biden told Crow that, despite having won a Bronze Star on the battlefield, he “had not rebuilt NATO,” referring to the fact that after the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Biden managed to strengthen the cohesion of the Alliance in defense of Kiev.

But the exchange got even more heated when Crow responded to the president, who claimed to have the support of NATO leaders, that he needs to understand that voters don’t see it that way. And that’s when Biden exploded – “stop this nonsense” – telling the Democrat to turn his back on him if he wanted to.

Crow didn’t stay silent at this point either, explaining that he didn’t want to abandon the president, as demonstrated by the fact that he was participating in the conference call, words that however provoked another irritated reaction from Biden. The Colorado representative wasn’t the only one to present doubts and concerns to Biden: his colleague Chrissy Houlahan, elected in Pennsylvania, also reminded the president that she represents a crucial district for winning the swing state, and expressed concern about the Democratic candidate’s position in the local polls. Biden responded by saying he didn’t believe these findings, with Houlahan who replied by explaining that she had verified these results directly.