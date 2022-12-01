Joe’s journey Biden It wasn’t all sunshine and roses in Nantucket for Thanksgiving. Or rather, it was not for the Secret Service agency that deals with the protection of the President of the USA, whose fleet of vehicles rented for the occasion was the victim of a fire. A total of five cars were engulfed in flames: we are talking about the Chevrolet Suburban, Ford Explorer, Infiniti QX80, Ford Expedition and Jeep Gladiator models.

A large car fire involving multiple rental vehicles at Nantucket Memorial Airport is now out. There were no injuries reported but at least four cars sustained significant damage. #nantucket pic.twitter.com/VF7Zh7qoot — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 28, 2022

According to reports from Carscoops, the five cars in question, all owned by Hertz, caught fire in a parking lot of the Nantucket Memorial Airport, but fortunately no one was injured in the fire which is currently being investigated by the authorities: some videos have been released on social media which show the state of the cars once the fire has been extinguished, and it can be seen how all the cars have been seriously damaged but it seems only in the front part. The Nantucket Current has reported that the flames have spread in a space of about 12 meters, and it is not yet clear what is the cause that generated the flames: a report states that the Ford Expedition had been involved in a previous recall to due to battery malfunctions, but still had the old one installed at the time of the fire battery. In any case, this does not mean that it was precisely that battery that generated the flames: the police are at work for all the investigations of the case.

Image: Twitter “Nantucket Current”