US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the Republican Party is witnessing a “small revolution”, referring to severe tensions in the ranks of the “old big party” related to defining the position of former President Donald Trump.

“It seems that the Republican Party is trying to define its values. They are in the middle of some kind of mini revolution,” the Democratic president said at the White House.

Debates raged within the party, especially regarding the fate of Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who was voting in favor of accusing Trump of “inciting the rebellion.”

“I’ve been a Democrat for a long time,” Biden said. “We have gone through periods of internal fights and differences, but I don’t remember anything like” what is happening inside the Republican Party.

When asked about this subject a few hours ago, while on a tour, Biden’s answer came briefly, as he said, “I do not understand Republicans.”