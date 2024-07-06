Biden, the Obama card to save him: the former president his vice president?

Onward with Joe Biden, a step back for him give the green light to Kamala Harris o.. watch out for plan C. “That is, a presidential ticket which sees the names of Biden and Obama side by side, but not Michelle as a suggestive metapolitical scenario. The Obama we are talking about is Barack. The Washington Examiner says so, explaining that the former president cannot aspire to a third term, as provided for by amendments 12 and 22 of the Constitution, but could run as vice president of the current president”, writes La Stampa. According to which it would be “a solution that on the one hand would instill tranquility and security in those who fear for Biden’s psychophysical stability, and on the other would allow him to be “directed” effectively”.



US: Biden, ‘Withdraw candidacy? Only if the Lord asks me to’

“Would I retire if I couldn’t beat Donald Trump? It depends. If God Almighty came down and told me, I could do it.” Joe Biden responds to George Stephanopoulos in a 22-minute interview with ABC News, when asked about the possibility of withdrawing his candidacy and abandoning the race for the White House in the 2024 US elections. The president of the United States, who highlights the objectives achieved and the results achieved during his mandate, reiterates the concepts expressed in a rally in Wisconsin. “I’m still running because I think I understand better” than anyone “what needs to be done to take this nation to a whole new level”.

“If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, quit the race,’ I would quit,” he says, immediately specifying that “the Lord Almighty will not come down”. Stephanopoulos returns to a “more practical level” and raises the possibility of a general push by the Democratic Party to convince him to take a step back: “It will not happen”.

The poor performance in the televised debate with Donald Trump, last week in a CNN studio, has further fueled questions about the president’s physical and cognitive abilities. “It was a negative episode, there is no indication of serious conditions. I was exhausted. I did not listen to my instincts in terms of preparation,” says the president, who also recalls the particular context: “Trump lied 28 times.”

“I was sick. I felt terrible. I asked the doctors if they had done a Covid test because they were trying to figure out what was wrong. They did a test to see if I had any infection, any virus. I didn’t have any. I just had a bad cold,” he explains.

“Does he have the mental and physical capacity to make it another 4 years?”, the direct question. “I am convinced of it. “I wouldn’t run for office if I didn’t think so,” Biden responds. “I’m running again because I think I understand better than anyone what it takes to take this nation to a whole new level. We’re on the right track. We’re on the right track,” he says.

The reporter repeats the question in another form. Is the president honest with himself when it comes to assessing his real conditions and capabilities? “Yes, I am. L‘The last thing I want is to not be able to do all this. I think, as some economists and foreign policy analysts say, if I stop now I will go down in history as a very successful president. No one thought I could do what we did,’ he says.

“Can I run 100 meters in 10 seconds flat? No, but I’m in good shape,” Biden saysas the interviewer dwells on the president’s physical condition. What did the doctor say after the debate? “He looked at me and said, ‘You’re exhausted.’ That’s it. I have doctors, some of the best in the world, who travel with me everywhere. There’s a constant evaluation of what I’m doing, and they don’t hesitate to tell me if they think there’s something wrong.”

Would he be willing to undergo an independent medical evaluation that includes neurological and cognitive testing and communicate the results to the American people? “I take a cognitive test every single day. Every day I take that test.. I’m not just campaigning, I’m running the world. That’s no small feat, we’re the essential nation in the world…”. Is he convinced he can beat Trump, even though some polls show the former president’s advantage? “I’m convinced of two things: I’m the most qualified person to beat him and I know how to complete the mission,” Biden repeats, who doesn’t seem to give much credence to the polls that give him a very low approval rating.

If he stays in the race and loses to Trump, how will he feel in January? “I’ll feel like I gave it my all and did the job well. I think the United States and the world are at a turning point, what happens in the next few years will determine the next six, seven decades. And who will be able to hold NATO together as I have done? Who will be able to maintain the position that we have taken in the Pacific by checkmating China? Who. To judge me, there is the NATO summit next week. Come and listen. Hear what they say,” the president concludes.