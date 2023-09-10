“Good evening Vietnam“. Having arrived in Hanoi after the G20 in New Delhi, American President Joe Biden appears tired in the press conference and he makes a joke that is perhaps not exactly appropriate. “Good evening everyone – he begins – it’s already evening, right? It was around the world in five days, one of my collaborators told me: do you remember the famous song ‘Good morning Vietnam’? (Good morning Vietnam, ed.) Well , good evening (good evening, ed.) Vietnam”. “Good Morning Vietnam”, was the cry with which US Air Force DJ Adran Cronauer opened his morning broadcasts on US Army Radio during the Vietnam War, and is the title of the film starring Robin Williams that tells the story of him.