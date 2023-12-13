USA, sensational turning point in the House: impeachment requested for Joe Biden

The procedure has started impeachment for the president of United States Joe Bidencame from the Chamber the authorization with 221 votes in favor and 212 against. “Joe Biden he lied repeatedly to the American people,” said House Chairman James Comer. “There is no evidence that President Biden committed any wrongdoing,” responded House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The president reacted by accusing Republicans of “waste time on baseless political stunts“. The accusation against Biden is that he has used his influence when he was Barack Obama's vice president (between 2009 and 2017) to allow his children to do profitable business in China and Ukraine. And that he lied to the Americans during the last election campaign, given that he said that his family had not received a dollar from China.

According to the investigative commissions, however, the family would have received a total of 15 million dollars by foreign companies and governments. The United States Constitution provides for the impeachment of the president in the event of betrayal, corruption or others serious crimes. The procedure involves two phases. In the first, after carrying out investigations, the House of Representatives vote by simple majority the accusations detailing the disputed facts. At that point the Senate would have to put the president on trial. But to condemn him should reach two-thirds of the votes and currently the majority is democratic (51 to 49). In 2019, it was Donald Trump who asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden in exchange for financial aid from the United States. That request led to an impeachment of the former president.

