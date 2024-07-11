“Ladies and gentlemen, the President of Ukraine: President Putin”. Joe BidenPresident of the United States, makes a slip when he has to introduce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the press conference at the NATO summit in Washington. The White House tenant, who has been under the media’s scrutiny for days after the disastrous televised confrontation with Donald Trumpconfuses Zelensky with the enemy, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Now the president of Ukraine who has a lot of courage and determination: ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden says, correcting himself immediately. “President Zelensky, he will beat Putin,” Biden says. “I am better” than Putin, Zelensky says, allowing Biden to save himself in the corner: “You are definitely better!” The president of the United States, then, tried to dismiss the issue with irony: “I am so focused on Putin…”