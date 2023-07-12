US President Joe Biden said today, Wednesday, that the Group of Seven issued a clear statement that its support for Ukraine will continue long into the future, after an announcement that outlined a multilateral framework to support Ukraine.

“We will remain so as long as necessary,” Biden said.

In remarks alongside Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the multilateral agreement, which paves the way for bilateral negotiations with countries, represents an “important security victory” for his country.