“The motivation for Joe Biden’s candidacy, despite his age, is to defeat Donald Trump, not to hand the country back to the tycoon. If his candidacy becomes the vehicle that hands the country back to Trump, then the establishment and the American institutional system will probably make its weight felt.” As Andrew Spannaus, American journalist and political analystdescribes to Adnkronos the situation of “panic among many Democrats and also in the institutions” after the fragility shown by the president during the debate in Atlanta, explaining that by institutions he means “the whole world around politics, national security and intelligence , made up of thousands of medium and high level officials who have an important weight in the state”.

This is what Trump and others call ‘deep state’, “a deep state that for better or worse can have an important influence on the direction of the country. This deep state – continues Spannaus, author of the That’s America podcast on Radio 24 – he started with the idea of ​​avoiding Donald Trump’s victory, but if it becomes probable we need to see what the reaction will be, the first step could be to push Joe Biden to withdraw.”

To the criticism, concern and panic of the Democrats, and the requests to take a step back, the Democratic president responded by showing himself more strong and vigorous at a rally in North Carolina, assuring that he had the strength and ability to do the Work. “Biden is convinced that he is the right candidate, that he can do it – comments Spannaus – but he gave a terrible demonstration of his status during the debate, in a much more important moment than a rally in which he was reading, among other things, a speech , he would have done well to find that clear and decisive voice the day before.”

The main goal of the debate was to “reassure Americans of his vigor and energy to move forward,” but it risked having the opposite effect: “We’ll have to see how the polls go in the next 10-15 days, that will tell us a lot about what will happen in terms of actual pressure to have him withdraw,” adds Spannaus, who recalls – referring to articles and editorials like the one in the New York Times – how “we are already seeing many important voices among commentators, journalists who have always supported him, consider him a very good president, and the weight of their words is therefore even greater.”

However, Spannaus underlines that Biden will have to decide, “the president has great personal power, he cannot be forced”. “But the institutions will make themselves heard, we will see the weight of the American establishment”, he reiterates, recalling that in the event of a withdrawal “a chaotic race would open up in the party, in which Biden would still have a strong influence because the delegates to the convention are largely were elected for him.”

And as for the possible new candidate, the analyst recalls that “one of the reasons why Biden didn’t withdraw earlier is precisely the perceived weakness of Vice President Kamala Harris, few think she would be the best candidate”. She could be given “another role to console her, governor of California or minister”, he hypothesizes, recalling that the names circulating are those of Democratic governors, with “at the top of the list the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, as well as the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro”.