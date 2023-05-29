US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he had finalized a budget agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until January 1, 2025, adding that the agreement was ready to be presented to Congress for a vote.

“This agreement is good news… for the American people,” Biden told reporters at the White House after a phone call with McCarthy to finalize a preliminary agreement reached on Saturday evening.

He added that the deal “takes the risk of catastrophic default off the table, and protects our hard-won historic economic recovery.”

The agreement, which prevented the US government from defaulting on its debt, which would have set a precedent in the country’s history, came after weeks of heated negotiations between Biden and Republicans in the House of Representatives. Congress still needs approval before June 5, when the US Treasury says it will be unable to find the money to cover all of its liabilities.

“I strongly urge both houses to approve this agreement,” Biden said, adding that he expects McCarthy to get the necessary votes to approve it.

The agreement suspends the debt ceiling through Jan. 1, 2025, caps spending in the 2024 and 2025 budgets, and includes refunds of unused funds earmarked to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerated licensing of some energy projects, and some additional work requirements for food aid programs for poor Americans.