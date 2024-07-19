”I’ll be back campaigning next week.a”. It was announced by the US President Joe Biden, isolated after contracting Covid-19. “I look forward to returning to the campaign trail next week to continue to expose the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda,” he said in a statement.

“Donald Trump’s bleak vision of the future is not ours as Americans. Together, as a party and as a country, we can defeat him at the ballot box,” he added.

Biden Staff: “There is no alternative candidate”

For days, there has been speculation and calls for Biden to step back. “There is no alternative candidate” to US President Joe Biden for the November elections, his campaign staff said, despite growing calls to pass the baton to another candidate. “Joe Biden has made it abundantly clear: He is in this race and he is in it to win. Furthermore, there is no plan for an alternative candidate. In a few weeks, Joe Biden will be the official nominee. It is time to stop fighting each other. The only person who wins when we fight is Donald Trump,” Dan Kanninen, Biden’s campaign manager for key states, wrote on Friday.

“Pass the Baton”, TV Spot Dem Asks Biden to Step Aside

”Pass the baton”. This is the slogan chosen by some Democrats to ask the American president, through a real television ad, to abandon the race for the White House. The ad was broadcast on MSNBC during “Morning Joe”. Biden is currently in his residence in Rehoboth Beach to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The ad features several people speaking directly to the camera, thanking Biden for defeating former President Donald Trump in 2020 and asking him to make room for a candidate “who can bring new energy” to the party.

“President Biden, you saved democracy in 2020. Now is your chance to do it again. It’s time to pass the torch and let us choose a new candidate. One who can bring new energy, new hope, and ensure Donald Trump never comes near the White House again. The future of our country is in your hands. So please, be the leader we know you are,” the ad says.

Pass the Torch co-founder Aaron Regunberg told CNN that the group plans to book ads on MSNBC on an ongoing basis “with the hope that we can stop soon” if Biden decides to step aside. Regunberg declined to share how much money the group is spending to air the ads. “We want to send this message directly to President Biden that we are grateful for everything he has done and now is the time to really pass the torch,” Regunberg told CNN. “We’re going to be on his favorite shows and we plan to stay on the air until we feel like he does the right thing and steps aside. We hope to be able to take it off the air soon,” he added.

The fact is that Biden feels ‘‘hurt and betrayed’ by many Democratsincluding some leaders, who have ”left him stranded” as he faces the most serious crisis of his political career. “Can we all remember for a minute that these same people who are trying to oust Joe Biden are the same people who literally handed us Donald Trump? In 2015, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer sidelined Biden in favor of Hillary; they were wrong then and they are wrong now,” the source told NBC News, referring to polls from the 2016 election, which showed Hillary Clinton leading Trump by a whopping 9 points.

“How did this all work out for everyone in 2016? Maybe there are some lessons we should learn from 2016. One is that polls are bullshit, just ask Clinton’s secretary. And two, maybe, just maybe, Joe Biden is more in touch with real Americans than Obama-Pelosi-Schumer?” the source added to NBC, using unusually blunt language that represents the views of those closest to Biden.

Many Democratic leaders have privately expressed their doubts about the efficacy of continuing the race, some have done so publicly. Among them was former President Barack Obama, who privately expressed his concerns but publicly tweeted, “Bad debate nights happen.” Bill and Hillary Clinton have said nothing publicly, other than posting a tweet each immediately after their June 27 debate with Donald Trump.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, both of New York, as well as Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a former House speaker, have spent weeks listening to their members’ concerns and relaying them to Biden and his campaign. Publicly, all three have said they support whatever decision Biden makes, but behind closed doors they have not told congressional Democrats to support Biden, nor have they given them any guidance on what they should do.

Biden Family Breaks Taboos, Talk Begins of Waiving Elections

In the meantime, a taboo has been broken within the Biden family, which has so far been united in supporting the American president’s re-candidacy at the White House. As NBC reports, citing two well-informed sources, Biden’s relatives have discussed a possible plan to end the president’s electoral campaign. During the talks, the shared line was that any exit plan for Biden, should he decide to take this step, should put the Democratic Party in the best position to defeat former President Donald Trump, the sources explain.

Specifically, NBC continues, Biden’s family discussed how to end his candidacy on the president’s timetable and with a carefully calculated plan. The main focus was on the impact of the campaign on his health, his family and the stability of the country, the people familiar with the discussions said.

But White House spokesman Andrew Bates denied that any such discussions were taking place within the family. “This is not happening, period,” he said. “The people making these claims do not speak for her family or her team, and they will be proven wrong. Believe it,” he added.