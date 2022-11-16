Biden: “The explosion in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian missile”

US President Joe Biden told the G7 and NATO partners that the missile explosion in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile. Meanwhile, Ukraine is once again asking for the imposition of a “no fly zone” on the country’s territory after the explosion of two missiles in Polish territory. “We were asking to close the skies because it has no borders. Not for runaway missiles. Not because of the threat that these cause for the neighbors of the EU and NATO. It is a reality that we denounced,” wrote Defense Minister Oleksii Resnikov.

“I learned with pain and concern the news of a new and even stronger missile attack on Ukraine which caused deaths and damage to many civilian infrastructures. Let us pray that the Lord will convert the hearts of those who still bet on war and make the desire for peace prevail for the tormented Ukraine, to avoid any escalation and open the way for a ceasefire and dialogue”, said Pope Francis at the end of the general hearing.

Yesterday, while world leaders met at the G20 in Bali, new bombings on Ukraine with explosions in at least 11 of the country’s 28 regions: the infrastructures of the capital, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, where there are numerous citizens left without electricity. Late in the evening, the Ukrainian president assured that «the supply to 8 million consumers has already been restored. Power engineers and repairmen will work through the night.’