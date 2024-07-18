Joe Biden reflects in Delaware, at his home, where he is in isolation after testing positive for covid. The 81-year-old president of the United States, pressured by heavyweight figures in the Democratic Party who are calling for him to withdraw his candidacy, is “examining the situation” and is in a “phase of reflection,” as an informed source told CNN. The avalanche triggered by the disastrous TV confrontation with Donald Trumpat the end of June, seems unstoppable. The polls strengthen the voices of those within the Democratic universe who are calling for the president to step down.

And Biden, who until a few days ago was adamant, seems to have changed his line. There are those, like the insiders at Axios, who believe that the president could decide to withdraw from the race for the White House as early as this weekendas “several authoritative Democratic sources” leak. After saying he was available to leave only for certified health reasons, according to some media, Biden began asking his supporters: “Can Kamala Harris win?”

The rumors all point in one direction. “We are close to the end”a source told NBC, saying the situation is approaching a point of no return. “They’re finally realizing: It’s a when, not an if,” said a person who spoke to a senior official in the president’s campaign.

Pelosi and the indiscretions

According to the Washington Post, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had contact with Democratic congressmen and expressed the belief that the president could quickly be persuaded to abandon the race.

The mosaic, in short, is taking shape. A person familiar with the projections said Biden’s campaign now expects to raise just 25% of the big-donor money it originally planned to raise in July, a further deterioration from last week’s expectations that big-money raising would decline by as much as 50%. The money has “dried up,” the source said.

In recent days, the president has received a blunt message from Democratic Party leaders, many of whom are his friends and, above all, key Democratic donors, all of whom are convinced that he no longer has a chance of winning in November, since he cannot change voters’ perceptions of his age and mental abilities.

Biden has been clearly told that if he stays in the race there is a risk of a landslide victory for Trump.to a degree that will completely erase the legacy of his administration and any democratic hope in Congress. “His choice now is between being one of the heroes of history or making sure there will never be a presidential library named after him,” a close friend of Biden told Axios. “I pray he does the right thing, he’s headed in that direction.”

Obama’s Role

In the background, as reported by the Washington Post, Barack Obama is moving. The former president is said to have had contacts with “allies” in recent days and has highlighted the increasingly complicated situation for Biden, with victory in the elections increasingly distant. Obama believes that the president must seriously evaluate the opportunity of his candidacy.

Obama, the newspaper writes, spoke only once with Biden after the disastrous televised confrontation between the president and Donald Trump. In conversations with other figures, the former president reiterated that the final decision was up to Biden and denied rumors of his direct influence on the choice of the current occupant of the White House. Obama was reportedly contacted by many Democratic figures, including former Speaker Pelosi, with whom he discussed the current situation.