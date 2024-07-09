USA, the mystery of the ten visits to Biden in 4 months by a doctor who treats Parkinson’s

Joe Biden is increasingly in difficulty and the pressure from the Democrats is increasing to convince the president to withdraw his candidacy in view of the November elections. But Biden for now continues to repeat to everyone that he has no intention of taking a step back. As if the rumours about his physical and mental difficulties were not enough, now to add fuel to the fire comes yet another indiscretion leaked by presidency which raises further doubts on the state of health of the leader of the Democrats. From November to March a neurologist specialist in Parkinson’s disease it was for good ten times at the White House.

Kevin Cannard of the Walter Reed Institute in Bethesda, the most important military hospital in America, met – reports Il Corriere della Sera – the the president’s doctors. It is unclear whether he visited Biden directly. Cannard is keeping a tight lid on things, while the White House he did not deny the visits (testified by the records) but he added that many Walter Reed specialists are consulted continuously for the most varied reasons. And he clarified that Biden has no symptoms of Parkinson’s and is not being treated for the disease. According to Biden’s spokeswoman, Cannard is simply the neurologist who visited Biden every year, in conjunction with the physical medical examination (last time in February), establishing that he has no problemsand never visited him outside of these annual exams.