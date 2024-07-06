US President Joe Biden’s personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, met with a neurologist who specializes in Parkinson’s diseaseKevin Cannard, at the White House. The New York Post writes, explaining that the meeting, which took place on January 17, was also attended by a cardiologist from the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, John E. Atwood.

That same January 17, according to official plans, Biden hosted the leaders of the House and Senate at the White House to pressure them to grant more funding to Ukraine.

Kevin Cannard is considered an authority on Parkinson’s and has worked at Walter Reed Medical Center for nearly 20 years. According to his Linkedin profile, since 2012 he has been a “specialist in neurology supporting the White House Medical Unit.”

In August 2023, he published an article in the journal Parkinsonism & Related Disorders on the “early stage” of this debilitating disease. O’Connor has been overseeing Biden’s health since he took office in January 2021. and it is therefore highly likely that the meeting concerned the American president, Representative Ronny Jackson, who was physician to both former President Barack Obama and Donald Trump, told the New York Post.

“It’s very likely that they were talking about Biden,” said Jackson, who has been convinced for years that the US president’s health is in decline. During his annual medical exam in February, O’Connor gave Biden a clean bill of health. A neurological exam was conducted during the exam that specifically ruled out Parkinson’s disease, O’Connor said at the time. The White House said yesterday that Biden had a “conversation” with O’Connor after the televised debate with Trump.

According to Jackson, who has never treated Biden, the president’s doctor, along with the First Family, is trying to “hide” the American president’s deteriorating cognitive health. “I think he and Jill Biden are covering for him. Kevin O’Connor is like a son to Jill Biden, she loves him. It’s crazy. Kevin O’Connor has been in that job since day one of the Biden administration because they knew they could trust him, he would say and do whatever needed to be said or done and he would cover up whatever needed to be covered up. He’s part of the Biden family,” Jackson said.